BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is to begin a project to reconstruct the roadway off of Highway 58 starting on Aug. 1, according to a news release from the city.

The city says, the focus of the project is to reconstruct the roadway on South Union Avenue from Highway 58 to Belle Terrace.

Construction crews will work on the project Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the city.

The city says, during construction the eastbound and westbound off-ramps for South Union Avenue will be closed for a total of 30 days and traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane on South Union Avenue.

The work on this project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 26, 2022, according to the city.

The city says, detours and alternate routes will be provided and traffic delays may occur.

Construction work may be postponed or rescheduled without notice, according to the city.