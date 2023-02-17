BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Construction is ongoing and on schedule at the new Frugatti’s location in northwest Bakersfield.

This week, new frames for walls went up at the construction site at the southwest corner of Coffee and Brimhall roads. Construction workers were busy on Friday.

Owner Ralph Fruguglietti told 17 News on Friday there is not an exact opening date for the new Fruggatti’s location, but barring any sudden or major delays they are on pace to open sometime in either September or October.

The new location will be bigger with more seating, and more parking spaces that will be shared with nearby businesses.

One question Fruguglietti is often asked is “Will the menu change?” Fruguglietti said no. The menu will keep customers’ favorites and classic dishes.

Fruguglietti also said a final design for the new location is nearly complete and hopes to have it ready in March.