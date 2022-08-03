BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Work towards a World War II memorial at Jastro Park is now underway.

Back in 2020, a group of local veterans launched efforts to build a memorial in downtown Bakersfield. Two years later, the memorial is being built next to the Korean War Memorial at Jastro Park.

Organizers say they hope to finish the memorial by Veterans Day so they can honor the more than 600 people from Kern County who gave their lives in World War II.

More than $370,000 has been raised so far, but organizers hope to raise half a million more before the project is completed.

To donate, you can visit this website.

And in September, a classic car show will also raise money for the memorial.

The show is scheduled for Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1933 Speakeasy Bar & Grill. The event is free to the public with a $25 entry fee for vehicles.

The committee for the World War II memorial will be at the car show and accept donations.