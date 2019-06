BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of Highway 43 is set to close for months beginning June 11 because of construction.

The road work takes place near the Kern County Raceway at Raceway Boulevard to Highway 119.

The stretch will remain closed through September to build a new roundabout for Highways 43 and 119.

Caltrans is also reminding everyone to drive carefully through the work zone. Caltrans says many work-related deaths are cause by distracted drivers.