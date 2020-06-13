Live Now
Construction for 24th Street median will force lane closures beginning Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Work on an irrigation system for a new median on 24th Street will force two lane closures beginning Monday morning.

Crews for the 24th Street Improvement Project will need to close the inside eastbound and westbound lanes on 24th Street between Beech and Bay streets starting June 15 through Friday, June 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p..m.

Only one lane will be available during construction, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Remember to slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment while in work areas.

