Bakersfield Fire responds to gas leak near Hoffmann Hospice, all patients safe and no evacuations

On Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m., Bakersfield Fire Department responded to Hoffmann Hospice, in southwest Bakersfield, due to a suspected gas leak.

The leak was caused by nearby construction.

All patients inside the home are safe according to Hoffmann.

For precautionary reasons, thirty-five patients were moved from one wing of the building to another part of the home. No one was evacuated.

SoCalGas responded to the scene as well.

The gas leak has been capped and patients have been moved back to their rooms.

