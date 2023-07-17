BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bena landfill required maintenance Monday, forcing the dump to shut down operations.

Kern County Public Works had to shut down the Bena Landfill on July 17 due to construction on a railroad crossing at the entrance. Union Pacific Railroad performed maintenance that closed the landfill’s frontage road and Neumarkel Road, cutting off access.

The landfill will be ready for use at normal hours on July 18, opening at 8 a.m., according to KCPW.

Other landfills around Kern County remain available:

Shafter-Wasco Landfill

17621 Scofield Avenue, Shafter, CA 93263

Open 7 Days a Week from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Taft Landfill

13351 Elk Hills Road, Taft, CA 93268

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.