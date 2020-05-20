Construction begins Thursday on ADA-related improvements to county building on Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday morning on Americans with Disabilities Act-related improvements to the county building at 1115 Truxtun Ave., according to a post on the county’s Facebook page.

The post says ground level access from the parking structure will be restricted at the north exits. Those who plan to use the parking structure are asked to use the N Street exit.

Temporary pathways are set up from the 1115 Truxtun entrance to the 1215 Truxtun parking lot, and from the 1115 Truxtun entrance to the N Street sidewalk, according to the post.