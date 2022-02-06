Construction begins on new VIP area bar and stage at the Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The revitalization of Downtown Bakersfield’s entertainment district continues with a big addition to a historic venue.

Bakersfield’s Fox Theater began construction on a project in the long dormant space along H Street — a VIP bar and performing space for ticket holders and special guests of the Fox.

Work at the space began Saturday with the help of voluntees from Southwest Carpenters Local 661.

“We were fortunate to partner with the Local Carpenters Union 661, who came out and helped us out framing the whole project up for us,” Fox Theater Executive Director Matt Spindler said. “And it’s been fantastic too. What they’ve done in a couple hours would have took us weeks.”

Theater management says it will be a place to gather, socialize and listen to live music before, after or during performances in the adjacent theater.

There is no opening date for the new VIP area.