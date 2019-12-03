Construction begins on new Mariott hotel in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Construction has begun on the new TownePlace Suites by Mariott in Tehachapi.

The hotel, to be managed by Hotel Equities, will be located on Magellan Drive and is part of a planned business park situated about one block from the Adventist Health hospital. It is expected to open in summer 2021. 

The hotel will include studios and one-bedroom suites. On-site food options will include outdoor grills, a 24-hour market and coffee service. Amenities include an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, meeting space, free Wi-Fi and more. 

“Our goal is to provide our guests with best-in-class accommodations with quality service, offer career opportunities and add value to the Tehachapi community,” said Ajay Anand, managing partner of H2H Group, the developer and owner of the hotel. 

