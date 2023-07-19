BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe Network and the Housing Authority of Kern have announced the beginning of construction on a new and affordable apartment complex.

The new apartment complex, named Elevate, will be located on F Street in Downtown Bakersfield and consist of two four-story buildings with 126 one-bedroom units.

The complex will offer 24/7 security and surveillance, gated entry and a comprehensive offering of support services, including faith connection gatherings, according to the organizations.

CityServe said that Elevate is for individuals who are without a personal residence, have an income below 30% of Bakersfield’s median income and have obtained a housing voucher from Housing Authority of the County of Kern.

Construction on Elevate is expected to be completed in early 2024.