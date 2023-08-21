BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After heavy winter rainfall, conservationists in the Golden State are eager to collect seeds as an insurance policy against possible hotter and drier future.

Staff and volunteers have been scouring across the Mojave desert to gather seeds from flowers that had not previously bloomed in years due to drought.

Conservationists hope to build out seed banks for restoration projects in case of wildfires as climate change continues to step up pressure on desert landscapes.

The recent Yok Fire is one example of why conservationists are focused on collecting seeds and banking them.