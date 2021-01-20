Congressman Valadao says he was honored to witness peaceful transition with Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON (KGET) — Congressman David Valadao said it was an honor to witness the peaceful transition of power with Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States.

Valadao, who represents California’s 21st Congressional District, released the following statement:

“Today, I was honored to witness the peaceful transition of power from one world leader to the next. We are so blessed to live in a nation where leadership of the free world is passed along without war, but rather, with regularity. This core principle is a large part of what makes America the greatest country in the world. I am committed to working with the Biden Administration to bring real solutions to the Central Valley, like securing more water for California communities and farmers, facilitating widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities, and providing serious relief for small business owners.”