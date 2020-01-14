Congressman TJ Cox launches new Valentine Cards for Veterans program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman TJ Cox has announced a new Valentine Cards for Veterans program.

Under the program, residents can drop off Valentine’s Day cards at Cox’s district offices in Bakersfield and Selma. The cards will be delivered to veterans organizations in the 21st Congressional District for distribution to veterans.

The cards can be store-bought or homemade. All cards should be unsealed and contain no candy.

“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed for our country and freedom,” Cox said. “Join me in showing our local veterans love and appreciation for their service by participating in my first annual Valentine Cards for Veterans program.”

Cards are being accepted up through Feb. 11. The Bakersfield office is located at 2700 M St. Suite 250B.

For more information, call 661-864-7736.