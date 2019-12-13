Congressman McCarthy votes against farmworker bill, calls it a ‘non-starter’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Kevin McCarthy did not vote for the Farm Workforce Modernization Act in the House yesterday.

According to the Congress website, McCarthy was one of 161 Republicans who voted against the bill, which would give undocumented farmworkers the right to earn legal status. The bill passed the house with 260 votes.

“Agriculture is part of life in California and the Central Valley, and it is important to ensure our farmers and dairy producers have access to a workforce to grow and produce the food that feeds our nation,” he said in a statement. “I believe we must act legislatively to strengthen that workforce, but I could not support H.R. 5038 because of fundamental concerns with how it addresses illegal immigration. We are a nation of laws, and those laws must be upheld — providing illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship without any penalty is a non-starter.”

McCarthy said he is confident that the legislation will not pass in the Senate and move on to become law. He said he will work toward finding a better approach in addressing farmworkers. “I am committed to finding a legislative approach with my colleagues in Congress and the president that not only addresses the aforementioned concerns, but (one) that the agricultural community can support and that can ultimately become law,” he said. “In order for that to happen, we must all continue working constructively towards a solution, and realize that to be successful, compromises will have to be made as the legislative process continues.”