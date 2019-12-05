Congressman McCarthy seeking $1.78B for China Lake to address earthquake damage

Congressman Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to the leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees today to advocate for $1.78 billion in funding for Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

The base sustained considerable damage following earthquakes this summer and is in need of major repairs.

“China Lake was the epicenter of two major earthquakes in July that severely damaged the installation and the City of Ridgecrest,” McCarthy said in the letter. “We urge you to provide as much funding in final FY20 appropriations bills as the Navy requested to continue China Lake’s recovery efforts.”