Congressman McCarthy met with Facebook CEO to discuss decision not to ban political ads

Congressman Kevin McCarthy recently met with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to talk with him about the decision not to ban political ads on the platform.

McCarthy said he expressed support for the decision in talking with Zuckerberg last month and that many of his colleagues have also expressed similar support, according to a statement released on Friday.

“I expressed then, as I still believe now, that this is the right decision,” he said. “Indeed, it is not Facebook’s job to decide if my posts, or any member’s posts, [are] worthy of publication. But not everyone, and most certainly not those on the left, agree with this.”