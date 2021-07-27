Congressman McCarthy issues statement on death of Kern County deputy

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy offered condolences to the family of fallen Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas through a statement on Monday as well as during a press conference early this morning.

Here is the full statement he released yesterday:

“We lost a hero yesterday – Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Phillip Campas. A member of the SWAT Team, Deputy Campas tragically lost his life fulfilling his duty to protect our community during an hours-long standoff. Deputy Campas was a Marine veteran, a loving father, a doting husband, and an engaged member of our community. Judy and I send our deepest condolences to the Campas family, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, our local first responders, and all of Phillip’s friends and loved ones. We will never forget his sacrifice.”