Congressman McCarthy announces Mojave Air and Space Port gets $8 million grant

Congressman Kevin McCarthy has announced that the Mojave Air and Space Port will receive an $8 million grant.

The grant, which will help the airport make much-needed infrastructure repairs, is part of the Airport Improvement Program from the California Department of Transportation. Last year, McCarthy sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration supporting the grant application.

“From Stratolaunch to Virgin Orbit, Mojave Air and Space Port is leading the way in civilian aeronautics and commercial spaceflight,” McCarthy said in a news release. “But in order to continue to take the next steps towards even greater innovation in the industry, it is vital that Mojave Air and Space Port’s infrastructure is revitalized. I thank Secretary Chao, the Department of Transportation, and the Federal Aviation Administration for recognizing the importance of this project. This grant will undoubtedly help ensure the longevity of this facility for years to come.”