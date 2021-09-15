Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office offering to mail free pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office is offering to mail pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions to constituents of California’s 23rd Congressional District on Friday in celebration of Constitution Day.

Constituents are encouraged to call McCarthy’s Bakersfield office at 661-327-3611 to request the Constitutions, which will be mailed out. Due to limited supply, only two booklets will be available per household or family.

“For 234 years, our Constitution has served as the bedrock of American democracy, while also inspiring the pursuit of freedom and justice across the globe,” Congressman McCarthy said in a news release. “If you are interested in obtaining a U.S. Constitution, please contact my Bakersfield office.”