Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office offering free pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office will offer pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions to constituents of California’s 23rd Congressional District on Thursday in celebration of Constitution Day.

Constituents are encouraged to call McCarthy’s Bakersfield office at 661-327-3611 to request the Constitutions, which will be mailed out. Due to limited supply, only two booklets will be available per household.

“The United States Constitution has served as the foundation of our democracy for 233 years, inspiring generations of freedom-loving people across the globe to fight for justice,” Congressman McCarthy said in a news release. “To anyone who wants to learn more about our nation’s founding document, I encourage you to contact my Bakersfield office this Constitution Day to receive a copy.”