House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News will be livestreaming an interview with Congressman Kevin McCarthy at 3:45 p.m. today.

McCarthy is expected to address the protests that have been taking place locally and nationwide due to the death of George Floyd, among other issues.

To see the livestream, visit kget.com or the 17 News Facebook page.