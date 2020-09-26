Congressman Kevin McCarthy speaks out on nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

In this image from video, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement in reaction to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court today.

“President Trump made an excellent choice by nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. There is no question that she is highly qualified, faithfully interprets the law as written, and will uphold the Constitution. That is her judicial philosophy. That is her judicial record. And that is why Judge Barrett should become the next Supreme Court Justice,” he said.

McCarthy noted that Barrett has authored more than 100 opinions and many dissents on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeal.

“Her high-quality scholarship on constitutional law, clarity as a writer, and gifts as a teacher won her the respect of her peers and pupils alike,” he said. “I am proud to extend Barrett my full support. I urge the Senate to confirm her, without delay.”