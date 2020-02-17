Congressman Kevin McCarthy speaks about Valley water issues ahead of president’s visit to Bakersfield

Congressman Kevin McCarthy spoke to Fox News on Sunday about President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Bakersfield on Wednesday.

The president will speak with members of the local farming community to discuss solutions to water issues in the Valley. McCarthy addressed the area’s water concerns on Fox News’ show “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We have a real concern in California cause we send most of our water out to the ocean and sending it down to southern California, to our farmlands in the San Joaquin Valley and others,” McCarthy said. “This president has worked greatly using science – not based on politics, but on science — to allow (us) to have more of that water stay with the Californians and America to make sure we’re secure in our food supply as we move forward.”