Congressman Kevin McCarthy releases statement on inauguration of President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy has released a statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden, emphasizing the need for unity moving forward.

Here is the full statement:

“Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris were sworn in, taking an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.



“I am grateful to the Capitol Police, National Guard, Secret Service, and all the members of law enforcement who worked to ensure the ceremony was secure and the transition of power was safe and successful.



“Now we must get to work to solve the challenges facing our fellow Americans. The pandemic is still with us. Families, small businesses, and school children still struggle under the weight of economic lockdowns. Millions understandably feel forgotten or ignored. And through the strife here at home, China continues to cheat, steal, and lie as it looks to displace American leadership on the world stage. President Donald Trump led our country in acknowledging and confronting these generational challenges. It would be wise to pick up that mantle and work towards common ground to make our country and her people stronger.



“With margins in the House and Senate narrow, and President Biden promising to represent everyone, I believe we can unite and restore peace, prosperity, and safety. Looking ahead, I know we will be tested. But I also know there will be many promising opportunities for us to seize. We are all Americans, and together we will succeed, as we have for more than 230 years.”