Congressman Kevin McCarthy: I am proud to stand with our flag and everything she represents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In honor of Flag Day, Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement acknowledging the birthday of the American flag.
McCarthy’s Statement:
“Our flag is not just a banner, but a symbol of freedom. She serves as a reminder that generations of Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our liberties. She is a beacon of hope for the future – that there will always be brighter days ahead. And she is the personification of the American spirit – that together we shall persevere, even under the most challenging of circumstances.
“We are privileged to live in the greatest country in the world, and I am proud to stand with our flag and everything she represents.”Congressman Kevin McCarthy