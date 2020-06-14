Live Now
Congressman Kevin McCarthy: I am proud to stand with our flag and everything she represents

Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In honor of Flag Day, Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement acknowledging the birthday of the American flag.

McCarthy’s Statement:

“Our flag is not just a banner, but a symbol of freedom. She serves as a reminder that generations of Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our liberties. She is a beacon of hope for the future – that there will always be brighter days ahead. And she is the personification of the American spirit – that together we shall persevere, even under the most challenging of circumstances. 

“We are privileged to live in the greatest country in the world, and I am proud to stand with our flag and everything she represents.”

