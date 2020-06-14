Congressman Kevin McCarthy: I am proud to stand with our flag and everything she represents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters will work overnight but have slowed the spread of a brush fire burning about 13 miles north of Kernville Saturday night along Mountain Highway 99.

US Forest Service spokesperson Cindy Thill said more than 100 fire personnel were called to the Ant Fire that began burning at around 5:10 p.m. The fire has burned at least seven acres on the east and west sides of Mountain Highway 99 and the nearby Kern River.