Congressman Kevin McCarthy: Defunding the police isn’t the answer

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Congressman Kevin McCarthy said defunding the police is not the answer.

According to Kevin McCarthy’s Office, the congressman joined Fox News’ Fox & Friends Monday morning to discuss Democrats’ “dangerous push to defund the police.”

McCarthy explained that we should instead be focusing on creating better performance, transparency, and accountability within the police force, according to the office.

McCarthy’s office mentioned the congressman also spoke about his friend Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother was senselessly murdered protecting a federal building during a recent protest in Oakland, California.

