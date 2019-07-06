Congressman Kevin McCarthy coordinating with local officials and governor for aid following earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said Saturday morning he has been coordinating with local officials and the governor’s office to get the aid the county needs following the 7.1 magnitude quake near Ridgecrest.

McCarthy tweeted he’s been at the incident command center set up following the powerful temblor that struck 8:19 p.m. Friday. He said first responders and search and rescue teams worked through the night.

“Last night’s earthquake was one of the biggest ones I can remember,” he tweeted. “Lots of damage and power outages in the Ridgecrest area, but thankfully no reports of death or serious injuries.”