Congressman Kevin McCarthy congratulates Class of 2020

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy posted a video on social media directed at the college class of 2020 yesterday.

“You may not be walking across the stage this year, but you should be proud of what you’ve done. We are all rooting for you to succeed in whatever comes next,” he said.

McCarthy also announced the graduation of eight cadets/midshipmen for the U.S. Service Academies.

“As these impressive academy graduates complete their college career, I am honored to say that they have made California’s 23rd congressional district incredibly proud,” McCarthy said. “Their selfless devotion to service and admirable love of country will help ensure their success as they take this next impressive step in their path of service.”

United States Air Force Academy



2nd Lieutenant Anne Ewbank graduated from the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs with a bachelor’s degree in Military Strategic Studies on April 18. She is a graduate of Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest. She will report to Air Battle Manager training at the 337th Air Control Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, on June 22.

2nd Lieutenant Justin K. Bishop graduated from the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Systems Engineering on April 18, 2020. He is a graduate of Desert High School in Edwards, CA. He will report to Undergraduate Space Training at Vandenberg AFB, California, in June 2020.

2nd Lieutenant Sarah Anne Gingras graduated from the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Astronautical Engineering on April 18. She is a graduate of Centennial High School in Bakersfield. She will report to Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico, on June 19 to await pilot training.

2nd Lieutenant Brian Robert McCormick III graduated from the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management on April 19. He is a graduate of Lancaster High School in Lancaster. He is a pilot in the US Air Force and will be going on casual status until his Undergraduate Pilot Training. He will report to the 54th Fighter Group at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, on June 19 for his casual assignment.

United States Military Academy



2nd Lieutenant Naquore Omori Trequis Davis will graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chinese Language Studies on May 23. He is a graduate of Independence High School in Bakersfield. He will report to Field Artillery Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on August 23.

2nd Lieutenant Jaeden Gray Watson will graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science Degree in French on June 13. He is a graduate of Stockdale High School in Bakersfield. He will report to Field Artillery Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on July 23.

2nd Lieutenant Rob Purdy will graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Spanish on June 13. He is a graduate of Stockdale High School in Bakersfield. He will report to Air Defense Artillery Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on July 27.

United States Naval Academy



Ensign Andrew Douglas Lewis will graduate from the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis with a Bachelor of Science Degree in General Engineering on May 22. He is a graduate of Harmony Magnet Academy in Strathmore. He will report to Joint Service Diving Officer Course in Panama City, Florida, on June 29. After, he will report to Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) School in Niceville, Florida. He will report to Field Artillery Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on July 23rd.