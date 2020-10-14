Congressman Kevin McCarthy commends NIAID for its work on valley fever

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy commended the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for its work in preventing valley fever in a statement Tuesday.



The NIAID is working to establish valley fever research teams to improve the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the disease. The institute is also working to commit $6 million in funding for the endeavor. McCarthy sent a letter to National Institute of Health Director Francis Collins and NIAID Director Anthony Fauci in support of the research centers in September.

McCarthy released the following statement:

“I applaud NIAID for the decision to move forward with establishing Valley Fever research teams and issuing a funding opportunity announcement with the intention to commit $6 million in Fiscal Year 2022. Our community and California’s Central Valley are uniquely impacted by Valley Fever with the California Department of Public Health ranking Kern County first in the number of Valley Fever cases in 2019. Particularly with the emergence of COVID-19, which presents similar symptoms to Valley Fever, it is now more important than ever to double down our efforts to better understand and treat this fungal disease.”