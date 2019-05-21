Congressman Kevin McCarthy blocks bid to limit China's role in U.S. transit, Washington Post reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) -- The Washington Post is reporting Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy blocked a bipartisan attempt to limit Chinese companies from contracting with U.S. transit systems.

The report says the move benefited a Chinese government-backed manufacturer with a plant in McCarthy's district.

The company is BYD Motors in Lancaster, which stands for Build Your Dreams.

The Post says McCarthy's behind-the-scenes intervention came as Congress was trying to craft a spending compromise to avert another government shutdown.

It also reports McCarthy pressed his colleagues to strip language that could have prevented BYD Motors from winning federal contracts. The article says members of Congress agreed with McCarthy and relented because they feared putting the bill at risk.

Matt Sparks, McCarthy spokesman, said Tuesday, "McCarthy is proud to support job creation for his constituents and community."

Following is a link to the Post article:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/despite-national-security-concerns-gop-leader-mccarthy-blocked-bipartisan-bid-to-limit-chinas-role-in-us-transit/2019/05/21/24bb0f72-7813-11e9-b7ae-390de4259661_story.html?utm_term=.f7bff4ce5b89