Congressman Kevin McCarthy appoints Bakersfield principal to serve on special commission

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy has appointed Marshall Dillard, principal of William Penn Elementary School, to serve on the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys.

As the Republican Leader in the House, Congressman McCarthy is permitted to appoint one member, an expert on issues affecting Black men and boys in America, to this 19-member commission that was formed in 2020.

The purpose of the commission is to conduct a systemic study of the conditions affecting Black men and boys — such as poverty, incarceration rates and school performance — and compile a series of recommendations aimed at remedying the underlying causes of these conditions.

Besides being principal at Penn Elementary, Dillard is also the vice president of Bakersfield High’s Driller to Driller Foundation and serves as the chairperson of the African American Network of Kern County.

“I am confident that his Driller grit, in tandem with his passion for eliciting positive change in our community, will be a major asset, and I am proud to have appointed him,” McCarthy said.

Here is McCarthy’s full statement on Dillard’s appointment:

“I first met Marshall about thirty years ago at Bakersfield High School. After graduating from Stanford University, Marshall came back home to Bakersfield, devoting his career to helping generations of young minds dream and reach their educational potentials.

“When I think about educators who go above and beyond, Marshall is one of the first people that comes to mind. He has spent decades in the classroom serving as an invaluable role model to countless students in our community, and has never been afraid to do what it takes to reach his students, even if that means being a little less than serious. He’s even gone as far as shaving his head and painting it blue to encourage his elementary students to perform acts of kindness in their school. That’s because Marshall knows that joyful moments like these will help shape students’ relationship with education.

“And for these reasons, Marshall was a natural choice to serve on this special commission. I am confident that his Driller grit, in tandem with his passion for eliciting positive change in our community, will be a major asset, and I am proud to have appointed him.”