Congressman Kevin McCarthy appoints Bakersfield fire chief to Medal of Valor Review Board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy has appointed Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza to the Medal of Valor Review Board.

The board makes recommendations to the president on recipients of the Medal of Valor, the highest national award a public safety officer can receive for demonstrating extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.



“He is widely recognized for his commitment to public service and has led the Bakersfield Fire Department with courage, heart, and focus. He is a model citizen who has always put his community first,” McCarthy said of Galagaza. “These are just a few of the many reasons why I am proud to appoint Chief Galagaza to the Medal of Valor Review Board. I have the utmost confidence that Chief Galagaza will continue to make our community proud.”

McCarthy also appointed an Oklahoma fire chief to serve on the Medal of Valor Review Board. Under the law, the House Republican Leader appoints two members to the board.