Congressman-elect David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. Valadao has reclaimed the U.S. House seat he lost in the California farm belt two years ago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman-elect David Valadao said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Valadao, who in November defeated incumbent T.J. Cox in the race for the 21st Congressional District, said on Twitter a rapid antigen COVID-19 test showed he tested positive for the virus. He said he’s awaiting the results from a PCR test, which takes longer and is considered more accurate.

“The safety of my staff and fellow members of Congress is extremely important to me, so I’ll be hard at work for California’s 21st Congressional District here at home in Hanford,” Valadao tweeted.

His office confirmed he won’t be sworn in Sunday.

Yesterday afternoon, I received a rapid antigen COVID-19 test that showed a positive read. I am now waiting for the results from my PCR test, which takes longer and is more accurate. I will stay home in the meantime. — David G. Valadao (@dgvaladao) January 1, 2021