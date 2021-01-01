Congressman-elect David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman-elect David Valadao said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Valadao, who in November defeated incumbent T.J. Cox in the race for the 21st Congressional District, said on Twitter a rapid antigen COVID-19 test showed he tested positive for the virus. He said he’s awaiting the results from a PCR test, which takes longer and is considered more accurate.
“The safety of my staff and fellow members of Congress is extremely important to me, so I’ll be hard at work for California’s 21st Congressional District here at home in Hanford,” Valadao tweeted.
His office confirmed he won’t be sworn in Sunday.