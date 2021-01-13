Congressman David Valadao among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Newly elected Congressman David Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump today on a charge of inciting insurrection.

Shortly after this afternoon’s vote, Valadao (R-Hanford) said in a statement that he had to go with his conscience and instincts in deciding whether to vote to impeach President Trump.

“Based on the facts before me, I have to go with my gut and vote my conscience. I voted to impeach President Trump,” he said. “His inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense. It’s time to put country over politics.”

Valadao also criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she rushed the House into a political impeachment process.

“Speaker Pelosi has thrown precedent and process out the window by turning what should be a thorough investigation into a rushed political stunt,” he said. “I wish, more than anything, that we had more time to hold hearings to ensure due process. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi did not afford us that option.”

In the November election, Valadao narrowly beat TJ Cox for the 21st Congressional District seat, which covers a portion of Kern County in addition to Kings, Fresno and Tulare counties.

