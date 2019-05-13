Condors win Game 5, heading to San Diego for Game 6 tonight

The Condors outlasted the San Diego Gulls in game five of the Pacific Division finals.

The two teams faced off Saturday night at Rabobank Arena.

It was another tight game, tied up 1 to 1 at the end of regulation play.

The Condors ended things in double OT with a goal by Josh Currie, forcing a game six.

This is the third time this series the game went into overtime.

Game one ended in quadruple overtime, making it the the fifth longest game in AHL history.

Game three was a nail-biter too.

17’s Sports Director Nick James was at Rabobank Saturday and caught up with Coach Jay Woodcroft after the game.

“I thought it was a really well played hockey game by both teams,” Woodcroft said. “It seemed like a heavy weight prize fight. Both team featured great goal tending, good special teams, defended well.”

The Gulls leads the series 3-2.

The battle of the birds continues tonight at 7 in San Diego.

If the Condors win tonight, game seven will be back in Bakersfield Wednesday.