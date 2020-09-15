Condors sign new defenseman and forward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors have signed two new players to one-year contracts for the 2020-21 season.

The Condors signed defenseman Ryan Stanton and forward Graham McPhee, the team announced Tuesday. Stanton, 31, previously played with the Condors from 2017 through 2019.

Last year, Stanton played with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, posting five points, 28 penalty minutes and a 5 plus-minus rating in 36 games. McPhee, 22, just completed a fourth season at Boston College, posting 12 points, 42 penalty minutes and a 4 plus-minus rating in 34 games.