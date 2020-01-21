Condors player suspended for saying racial slur at opposing player

A Bakersfield Condors player has been suspended for making an offensive comment to an opposing player during last night’s game.

The American Hockey League said defenseman Brandon Manning has been suspended for five games after he used a racial slur against an opponent on the Ontario Reign team.

“We are disappointed by Brandon’s comment and we fully support the American Hockey League’s decision,” Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky said in a statement. “The Oilers and Condors organizations wholeheartedly believe in a respectful workplace and will work to better educate our players on appropriate conduct on and off the ice.”

Manning admitted to making the comment and said he apologized to the player after the game.

“To say I’ve learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better,” he said in a statement.

Manning will miss Bakersfield’s games on Wednesday versus San Jose, Friday at Tucson, Saturday at Tucson, Jan. 31 versus Ontario and Feb. 1 at Stockton.