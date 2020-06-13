Condors player releases song in honor of Colby Cave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Condors player and NHL prospect released a song in tribute to the late Colby Cave.

Cooper Marody, a forward for the Condors and Cave’s former teammate, released the song called “Agape” Friday benefiting the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

Cave died suddenly in April.

Proceeds from the song will help the memorial fund emphasizing mental health initiatives and to provide access to sports for underprivileged children.

“This is, without a doubt, the most important song I have ever written,” Marody said in a release. “In so many ways, I felt like Colby was writing and singing through me and my collaborators.”

The song is available on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.