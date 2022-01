BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors home game Friday against the Stockton Heat has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Condors, according to a news release.

A new date has not been determined. Saturday’s home game against San Jose remains scheduled at 7 p.m.

Ticket-holders for Friday’s game can go to the rescheduled game or exchange their ticket at the box office for any other Condors regular season home game, the release said.