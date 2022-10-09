BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors announced they have fired their head athletic trainer after he was accused of contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense.

The team announced Sunday night head athletic trainer Chad Drown was “relieved of his duties immediately.” The Condors said they became aware Drown was charged with a felony related to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense.

“We are shocked and dismayed by the news,” the team stated on Twitter.

We will update this story as we learn more information.