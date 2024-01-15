BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An online auction of remaining Condors Fighting Cancer game jerseys is being held through 9 p.m. Sunday with proceeds benefiting the Condors Community Foundation.

Jerseys available include Dylan Holloway, Jack Campbell and Philip Broberg, according to a Bakersfield Condors release.

Five jerseys were auctioned off following Saturday’s game against San Jose.

“The post-game jersey auction to benefit five local pediatric cancer warriors from the Kern County Cancer Foundation and a partnership with Dignity Health, Mercy and Memorial hospitals raised over $18,000,” the release said.