BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Oxnard police officer who suffered a brain injury in a Kern County motorcycle crash has reached a conditional settlement with a helmet manufacturer he accused of negligence and design defects.

Court records say a conditional settlement was filed last month in the lawsuit James Langford brought against SHARK Helmets. The settlement is expected to be complete and the suit dismissed no later than June 22.

The terms were not contained in online court documents.

According to the suit, Langford participated in an Oxnard Police Department motorcycle training ride in Kern County on Sept. 26, 2017.

He and other officers were driving west on Highway 58, several miles west of McKittrick, when they approached a sharp left curve, according to the suit. Langford entered the curve at low speed, but his front wheel hit loose dirt and debris near the dirt shoulder and he fell.

Langford was airlifted to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

His SHARK helmet “had failed comprehensively and had done so with catastrophic consequences,” according to the suit.

He survived but suffered injuries that will require care for the rest of his life, according to the suit. He retired from the department two years later.