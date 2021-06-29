Concerts by the Fountain coming back to The Marketplace starting this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Marketplace is bringing back its Concerts by the Fountain summer series starting this week.

Every Thursday from 7-9 p.m. in July and August at The Marketplace, located at 9000 Ming Ave., there will be a free new concert in front of the main fountain. This week, Lost Vinyl will be playing R&B and classic rock.

Here is the full concert schedule:

JULY 1: R&B and Classic Rock with LOST VINYL

JULY 8: Classic Rock with MYSTIC RED featuring SHERI WARFIELD

JULY 15: Peace Through Oldies with THEE MAJESTICS

JULY 22: Coming at You with a Twist of Flavor & Soul with THE AKOUSTIKS

JULY 29: Jazz Fusion with THE JAY SMITH GROUP

AUGUST 5: Rock and Roll with THE AVIATORS

AUGUST 12: Multi-Genre Hits with ROD P & NU STANDARD

AUGUST 19: High Octane Motown and R&B with FOSTER CAMPBELL and FRIENDS

AUGUST 26: Jamaican Ska, Reggae, Salsa & Funk with MENTO BURU