Concert to raise money for earthquake victims

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A concert is scheduled Aug. 3 to raise money for victims of two major earthquakes that struck July 4 and 5 near Ridgecrest and were felt in Southern California and beyond.

Local bands of the 1st Annual Soundstorm Festival Earthquake Relief Concert are scheduled to play from 4 p.m. to midnight in Sage Hall at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds.

Bands playing include Throttle, Foreseers, Love and War, Jade’s Trick and The Sheleighlys, according to a news release.

There will be food vendors, a bar, family friendly activities, games and raffles.

The quakes caused millions of dollars in estimated damage to the communities of Ridgecrest, Trona and Inyokern.

