BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May marks Foster Care Awareness Month. Local nonprofit Covenant Community Services invites you to enjoy brews, blues and barbecue on Saturday to serve young people aged out of the foster care system.

You may know Covenant Community Services for its coffee shop on North Chester Avenue. The nonprofit is teaming up with Salty’s BBQ and Vintage LaNell Records to host its first annual Covenant Community Concert and Dinner to benefit aged out foster youth of Kern County this weekend. This helps the nonprofit provide life coaching, job training and more for former foster kids as foster care services end once they turn 18.

“We know that if we can reach the youth today that will help them avoid the bad stats that are out there for prison, unemployment, homelessness, helplessness, unemployment,” said Randy Martin, Founder and CEO of Covenant Community Services.

Among the performers: blues band Orphan Jon and the Abandoned. Lead singer Jon English was born in Bakersfield, and spent 10 years in foster care.

“At 8 months old the system took myself and my three older siblings into custody because of neglect in the homes,” said English.

Covenant Community Services says 60% of homeless people in our community are former foster children who “aged out” left to fend for themselves. Event organizers say every ticket sale helps a young adult move from a troubled past to a bright future.

“We try to build that up with case management, mentoring, and vocational services here at the coffee shop,” said Martin.

Grammy-nominated blues artist Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps will headline the show. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. If you want to buy tickets or donate to Covenant Community Services, click here.