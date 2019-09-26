Concert celebrating Bakersfield Sound to be held at Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A concert celebrating the Bakersfield Sound will be held Oct. 6 at Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest.

The cemetery, where Buck Owens is buried, will have Owens’ son Johnny Owens and the Buck Fever Band performing music by his father as well as Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, George Strait, Vince Gill, Lorrie Morgan and Tracy Byrd.

Food and refreshments will be available. The concert is being held from 2 to 5 p.m. in partnership with KUZZ AM/FM.

“This is something we’ve long talked about,” said Greenlawn President Jim LaMar in a news release. “Ever since ‘Buck’s Place’ (Owens’ private mausoleum) graced our grounds, it was a dream of ours to celebrate Buck, his music and the Bakersfield Sound.”

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest is located at 2739 Panama Lane.