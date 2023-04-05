BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time in more than a decade, Bakersfield College and CSU Bakersfield’s concert bands will share a stage.

The BC Music program and BC Concert Band will be playing a Spring Concert on April 25.

“We are very excited to share a concert program with the prestigious CSUB Concert Band,” BC’s concert band director Dr. Scott Dirkse said. “It has been more than a decade since our two ensembles have shared a stage together, and we’re looking forward to this great opportunity for collaboration.”

Students in the BC concert band often attend CSU Bakersfield. Dirkse said he hopes the concert will inspire them to stay involved in music.

The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Bakersfield College Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre. Tickets are available here.