Concerned over your mail-in ballot? You can submit a provisional ballot at the polls without legal repercussions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald Trump created a stir this week by encouraging people who voted by mail to vote again at their polling place if their ballots had not yet been counted.

It’s illegal to vote twice. Illegal, that is, if a person intentionally tries to have their vote counted twice.

But when questioned about the issue Friday, the Kern County District Attorney’s office noted a distinction made by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla in this year’s updated “Voting Law Compliance Handbook.” Padilla said people concerned about mailed ballots not being received in time can cast a provisional ballot at the polls without fear of legal repercussions.

“If you received and mailed back a vote-by-mail ballot, but are concerned it won’t be received by your county elections official within three days after Election Day, you may go to the polls and vote a provisional ballot,” the handbook says. “If your vote-by-mail ballot does arrive at the county elections office in time, it will be counted and your provisional ballot will be voided.”

For those suspected of intentionally trying to have their vote counted twice, the DA’s office receives referrals for investigation from the Elections Department. DA’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said only time will tell whether the unique circumstances of the pandemic and expansion of mail-in ballots will result in increased instances of fraudulent voting.

“Cases are investigated when appropriate by Public Integrity Investigators, and if charges are warranted, they will be filed and prosecuted,” Kinzel said.

Fraudulent voting — which includes legitimate voters who vote more than once or attempt to vote more than once — is punishable by up to three years in jail, Kinzel said. A conviction on trying to vote twice would likely require a “showing of specific intent to defraud,” he said. That means investigators would have to prove a person intended to have both votes counted rather than attempting to make sure a single vote was counted by casting a provisional ballot.

“Following the guidance of the Secretary of State by casting a provisional ballot because of a genuine concern about a mail-in ballot not being received, it would be difficult to prosecute under ‘fraudulent voting’ statutes because of the requirement that the voter intended specifically to fraudulently vote,” Kinzel said.

Of special note for this election is the”Where’s My Ballot?” system provided by the state to give updates on a mail-in ballot’s status. To sign up and receive automatic email, text or voice notifications, click here.