BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Bakersfield police continue to investigate the incident at last week’s Christmas Parade and the families of the individuals who were hurt continue to wait and hope for recovery, questions remain about the parade itself. What will it look like next year?

Three men — 42-year-old Rocky Legault, his son, 21-year-old Dominic Ledesma, and an unidentified 77-year-old man — were seriously injured at the Dec. 7 parade when they were struck, and in at least two cases, drug across the pavement by a truck that police believe was driven — in reverse, full throttle — by 72-year-old Alan Lewis Booth, who was arrested at the scene.

Now, some are wondering if they can ever come back to the annual parade.

Katie Gresham has been bringing her family to the Bakersfield Christmas Parade since her son was three weeks old, and he’s 14 now. For the last several years, they staked out a spot near the corner of 21st and H Streets.

“My 14 year old, my 13-year-old, my 15-year old kids were traumatized,” she said. “I don’t see my family coming back out here. They don’t want to.”

On Monday, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh sought to ease concerns like hers.

“I have confidence in our police department, that they are looking out for the safety of our public,” she said. “We as citizens need to make sure that we are ensuring our safety, but let’s not let fear grip us and prevent us from living life.”

Parade coordinator Sylvia Cariker felt the same way.

“There’s nothing like watching a parade,” she said. “The band’s going and everybody’s got lights, it’s just a wonderful experience. But yeah, I think you’re gonna be fine. I really do. Once again, a crazy person. What could we do about a crazy person? Nothing.”

The investigation into what happened continued Monday. According to a BPD spokesman, Sgt. Andrew Tipton, the suspect’s truck was parked at the alley behind the Fox Theater between 20th and 21st streets, stuck there because police had blocked it off to accommodate the parade.

Witnesses say they saw, prior to the incident, a man whose description matches that of the suspect, and he appeared to be drunk. He was allegedly complaining about being stuck and was belligerently haranguing teens. Gresham, snapping a photo of the sunset, inadvertently took a photo of a man she says she’s certain is the suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“My son and my nephew saw him roughly around 4:30 (p.m.),” she said. We got here right at 4:15 — we always come at the time so we can get our spots every year. He was just stumbling around, you know. He was talking a little bit of crap to some of the kids. My sons were on it.”

She said the boys spotted a police officer and told him of their concerns, and, Gresham says, he alerted others on his radio.

“They actually couldn’t find the guy for a few minutes,” she said, “and then they spotted him over near the alley. But they were on it.”

Was there intent on the suspect’s part? Gresham says it’s possible, given some of his statements prior to the incident.

“‘Get out of the road,’” she said, quoting the suspect. “‘You’re gonna get run over.’”

The BPD’s Tipton could not confirm Gresham’s observations but he did say there had been a report of a drunken man in the area prior to the incident. Tipton also said BPD’s investigation indicated the suspect was probably not drinking at the local bar or other establishment prior to the incident.

Reports of gunfire and large numbers of injured parade goers circulated in the moments after the incident — all false.

“Standing down here, it did sound like gunshots,” Gresham said. “It sounded loud. I get where people can say gunshots were heard, but there were no gunshots.”

The false reports irritated Mayor Goh. She said she understands how wild, false speculation can get passed from person to person in the minutes immediately following an incident like this. But she expressed frustration over social media posts that continued to promote false rumors when valid, verified information was available through local media.